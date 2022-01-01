Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck

Go
It’s taco time with casual Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, nachos, and burritos, served from our Food Truck which is currently available for private hire.

725 Granlibakken Road

Popular Items

Street Tacos$2.50
Authentic Street Tacos with your choice of Meat.
Beef - Topped with onion & cilantro
shredded chicken - topped with onion and cilantro
Al Pastor- pineapple, onion, cilantro
Vegan - Soy Curl (Non-GMO) - lettuce onion cilantro
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, Bacon and Cheese in a fresh made toasted English Muffin
Tahoe House Blueberry Scone$4.00
Our neighbors, the famous Tahoe House Bakery's Blueberry scone.
Tahoe House Croissants$4.50
Our neighbors the famous Tahoe House Bakery's Croissants.
Classic Mexican Burritos$9.50
Refried beans, Mexican rice & cheese, and your choice of meat.
Vegan- No Meat
3 Taco Special$9.50
Three Tacos served with a side of rice and beans.
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo and Cheese
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Latte$3.50
Black Coffee$2.00
Tahoe City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
