Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe
Rusty's Kitchen is located in Granlibakken's historic ski hut. Serving snacks and drinks, and delicious Mexican food. Closed for the season.
725 Granlibakken Road
Tahoe City CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
It’s taco time with casual Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, nachos, and burritos, served from our Food Truck which is currently available for private hire.
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
The Cedar House Pub is known for comfort food with a gourmet twist. Surprise your family with a delectable to-go dinner. We offer many dining options for guests with specialized dietary needs, and even options for little humans’ distinguished palates.
The Dam Cafe
Welcome to Paradise and The Dam Cafe!
We prepare our food with genuine love and
respect for life & planet Earth. That’s why you’ll find organic ingredients, delicious food and coffee... and an all-star staff that make it special every time!
Mediterranean Cafe
Fast, Fresh & Healthy Mediterranean Cuisine