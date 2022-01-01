Go
Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe

Rusty's Kitchen is located in Granlibakken's historic ski hut. Serving snacks and drinks, and delicious Mexican food. Closed for the season.

725 Granlibakken Road

Popular Items

Soda$3.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$11.00
Just beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Simple. Elegant. Delicious. Served with a side of chips and your choice of red or green salsa
Quesadilla$9.00
Melted cheese folded into a jumbo flour tortilla. Add chicken or steak for $2. Comes with a side of crispy tortilla chips and your choice of red or green salsa.
Triple Berry Scone$4.00
Side Beans$4.00
Burrito$11.00
This hefty burrito is a fiesta in your mouth. Comes with your choice of chicken, steak, or meat-free. Loaded with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Chips on the side with your choice of red or green salsa.
Two Street Tacos$7.00
Two street tacos with your choice of beef (carne asada) or chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Served with red or green salsa
Chips & Guacamole$6.00
Vitamin Water$4.00
Super Nachos$11.00
These loaded nachos are big enough to share. House-fried tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak.
Location

Tahoe City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
