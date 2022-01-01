Go
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

Come in and enjoy!

2145 North Center Street



Popular Items

Country Fried Steak$9.99
11oz breaded chopped steak fried and smothered in white gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
Small Side$2.19
Western Omelette$7.99
Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.
Sweet Tea$1.99
Sweetened Luzianne Tea
Country Fried Chicken$9.49
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast smothered in white pepper gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
Strawberry Shortcake$2.99
Short Stack (2) Pancakes$2.49
Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.
Large Hashbrowns$3.39
Fresh shredded hashbrowns scattered on the griddle. Add your favorite toppings.
Sunrise Breakfast$6.29
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, choice of bacon or sausage patties.
Soft Drink$2.19
Soft Drink
Location

2145 North Center Street

Hickory NC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
