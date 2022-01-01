Go
A map showing the location of Granny's Country Cookin' - 172 West Simon BoulevardView gallery

Granny's Country Cookin' - 172 West Simon Boulevard

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

172 West Simon Boulevard

Holts Summit, MO 65043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

172 West Simon Boulevard, Holts Summit MO 65043

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

232 Downtown Hospitality
orange starNo Reviews
232 E High Street Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
Water Tower Bar and Grill - Jefferson City - 458 Rock Hill Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
458 Rock Hill Rd. Jefferson City, MO 65109
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
1508 E. McCarty St Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
Dill with a Twist
orange starNo Reviews
1528 East Mcarty street suite #2 Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
CRAZY FRYS
orange starNo Reviews
1121 E. Miller St. Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
503 South Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Holts Summit

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Eureka

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Granny's Country Cookin' - 172 West Simon Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston