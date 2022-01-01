Granny's Restaurant
Whether it's a quick bite, catching up with friends/family, work meeting, leisure weekend visit, whatever the occasion, Granny's Addison knows a good meal can go a long way in your day! That's why we are proud to provide you and your families with homemade specialty and trademark dishes.
Homemade is the best way!
Your family-owned and operated local Granny's Restaurant of Addison, Illinois!
190 N Swift • $
190 N Swift
Addison IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
