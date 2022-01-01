Go
Granny's Restaurant

Whether it's a quick bite, catching up with friends/family, work meeting, leisure weekend visit, whatever the occasion, Granny's Addison knows a good meal can go a long way in your day! That's why we are proud to provide you and your families with homemade specialty and trademark dishes.
Homemade is the best way!
Your family-owned and operated local Granny's Restaurant of Addison, Illinois!

190 N Swift • $

Avg 4.4 (705 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Souvlaki Dinner$8.00
2 pork skewers. All dinners are served with salad, pita oven roasted Greek potatoes + rice.
Pita$1.00
3 Pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
3 pc tenders served with fries + choice of sauce
Gyro Dinner$8.00
with onions, tomatoes + tzatziki sauce. All dinners are served with salad, pita oven roasted Greek potatoes + rice.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$6.00
marinated chicken with onions, tomatoes + tzatziki sauce on a pita
Mozzarella Sticks$4.00
Cheeseburger$5.25
1/4 lb patty, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup + mustard on a brioche bun with fries and a drink
Greek Fries$4.00
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$8.00
2 chicken skewers. All dinners are served with salad, pita oven roasted Greek potatoes + rice.
Side of Tzatziki$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

190 N Swift

Addison IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
