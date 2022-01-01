Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
435 Park Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
435 Park Ave
Scotch Plains NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Black Drop Coffee
Leave happier than when you came in!
Darby Road Public House and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Grillestone - Scotch Plains
Come in and enjoy!
Better Than Philly Cheesesteaks
Come in and enjoy!