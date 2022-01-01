Go
Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern

PIZZA • PASTA

435 Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (191 reviews)

Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Penne Alla Vodka$16.99
Caesar Salad$11.99
Arugula Salad$14.99
Shaved parmesan, tomato, red onion, lemon, olive oil
Capellini Vodka$17.99
Roasted garlic, creamy pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella
Chicken$19.99
Garlic Knots$7.99
Plain Pizza$9.99
Grandma Pizza$19.99
Margherita Pizza$11.99
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

435 Park Ave

Scotch Plains NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
