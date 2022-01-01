Go
Grano Arso

At the heart of Grano Arso, Chef Joel mills native New England grains in house to create an old-world approach to his pasta and bread. Coupled with warm and knowledgeable hospitality, Grano Arso is the neighborhood go-to eatery for wholesome cooking, Italian wine, local beers, and specialty cocktails.

6 Main St

Popular Items

1 LB Spagetti$10.00
1 QT Marinara$12.00
Misticanza$15.00
lettuces / caramelized lemon vinaigrette / arethusa tapping reeve
artic char$37.00
seacoast mushrooms / caramelized onions / roasted carrots / endive / espresso
Burrata$18.00
pistachio, frisee, garlic chive agrodolce, egg yolk bottarga, sorrel
28oz Bolognese Sauce$22.00
Rigatoni Integrale$30.00
toasted rye pasta / beef ragu bolognese / parmigiano reggiano / basil
Bucatini$32.00
chicken sausage / rapini pesto / lemon / garlic
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
1 LB Rigatoni integrale$10.00
Location

6 Main St

Chester CT

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
