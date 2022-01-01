Go
Grant's Kitchen and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

3820 Flowood Drive

Popular Items

Catfish$10.95
Pork Chop$10.50
Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze$10.95
Chopped Steak$10.50
1/4 lb American Classic Burger$5.00
3 Chicken Tenders$10.95
Sweet Tea$2.00
Half-Roasted Chicken$10.95
Country Fried Steak$10.50
Veggie Plate 4$8.95
Location

3820 Flowood Drive

FLOWOOD MS

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0115

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Cups

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Fit Chef - Flowood

Come in and enjoy!

