Grants Pass restaurants you'll love

Italy

Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone, and Negrara

13.5%

The color deep red , has a large nose with aromas decided to cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by hints of licorice and toasted hints. Rich, warm and soft on the palate, with “chocolaty” tannins, well balanced and persistent.

Antipasti (salumi), bruchetta, rich stews or fattier fish dishes fare well here.

