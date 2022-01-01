Grants Pass restaurants you'll love

Go
Grants Pass restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Grants Pass

Grants Pass's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Grants Pass restaurants

Partake - Wine Shop image

 

Partake - Wine Shop

111 South East G Street Suite A, F, G, Grants Pass

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Valentines Basket$65.00
Base Basket: Sparkling wine, 1/2 lb of Brie, Dark Chocolate Truffles, Rosemary Crackers, Trio of Local Jellies, and a single rose.
Upgrades and add-ons are available for a fee.
Pre-order now, for pickup any time the 12th, 13th, and 14th of February!
House Baguette$6.00
Made daily in-house.
Cecilia Beretta Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2019$21.95
Italy
Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone, and Negrara
13.5%
The color deep red , has a large nose with aromas decided to cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by hints of licorice and toasted hints. Rich, warm and soft on the palate, with “chocolaty” tannins, well balanced and persistent.
Antipasti (salumi), bruchetta, rich stews or fattier fish dishes fare well here.
More about Partake - Wine Shop
Catalyst Pizza, New York image

PIZZA

Catalyst Pizza, New York

1863 NW Washington Blvd, Grants Pass

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE Catalyst NY$26.00
ROASTED GARLIC TOMATO SAUCE + PEPPERONI + SOPRESATTA + ITALIAN SAUSAGE + MOZZARELLA + BASIL PESTO + BASIL + BALSAMIC REDUCTION
SMALL 4 CHEESE$14.00
TOMATO SAUCE + OUR BLEND OF MOZZARELLA , FRESH
MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, ASIAGO, FRESH BASIL AND OLIVE
OIL
Garlic Knots$8.00
8 KNOTS + GARLIC BUTTER + PARMESAN + BASIL + MARINARA
More about Catalyst Pizza, New York
River's Edge Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

River's Edge Restaurant

1936 Rogue River Hwy, Grants Pass

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sautéed Mushrooms$20.00
cremini mushrooms, parmesan cheese, garlic, white wine, butter & toasted garlic bread
Edge Chopped$18.00
house-smoked salmon, pearl cous cous, freeze-dried sweet corn, chopped tomato, asiago cheese, dried black currants, pepitas, chopped arugula, basil cream dressing
Salmon$30.00
GF cedar plank salmon, succotash, herb Dijon sauce
More about River's Edge Restaurant
Climate City Brewing Co image

 

Climate City Brewing Co

509 Sw G St, Grants Pass

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Climate City Brewing Co
The Vine image

 

The Vine

1610 Southwest Allen Creek Road, Grants Pass

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Vine
Restaurant banner

 

Catalyst Pizza, NY

3737 New Hope Road, Grants Pass

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Catalyst Pizza, NY
Restaurant banner

 

Ma Mosa's

118 NW E St, Grants Pass

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ma Mosa's
Map

More near Grants Pass to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Medford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston