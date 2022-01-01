Grants Pass restaurants you'll love
Partake - Wine Shop
111 South East G Street Suite A, F, G, Grants Pass
Valentines Basket
$65.00
Base Basket: Sparkling wine, 1/2 lb of Brie, Dark Chocolate Truffles, Rosemary Crackers, Trio of Local Jellies, and a single rose.
Upgrades and add-ons are available for a fee.
Pre-order now, for pickup any time the 12th, 13th, and 14th of February!
House Baguette
$6.00
Made daily in-house.
Cecilia Beretta Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2019
$21.95
Italy
Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone, and Negrara
13.5%
The color deep red , has a large nose with aromas decided to cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by hints of licorice and toasted hints. Rich, warm and soft on the palate, with “chocolaty” tannins, well balanced and persistent.
Antipasti (salumi), bruchetta, rich stews or fattier fish dishes fare well here.
PIZZA
Catalyst Pizza, New York
1863 NW Washington Blvd, Grants Pass
LARGE Catalyst NY
$26.00
ROASTED GARLIC TOMATO SAUCE + PEPPERONI + SOPRESATTA + ITALIAN SAUSAGE + MOZZARELLA + BASIL PESTO + BASIL + BALSAMIC REDUCTION
SMALL 4 CHEESE
$14.00
TOMATO SAUCE + OUR BLEND OF MOZZARELLA , FRESH
MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, ASIAGO, FRESH BASIL AND OLIVE
OIL
Garlic Knots
$8.00
8 KNOTS + GARLIC BUTTER + PARMESAN + BASIL + MARINARA
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
River's Edge Restaurant
1936 Rogue River Hwy, Grants Pass
Sautéed Mushrooms
$20.00
cremini mushrooms, parmesan cheese, garlic, white wine, butter & toasted garlic bread
Edge Chopped
$18.00
house-smoked salmon, pearl cous cous, freeze-dried sweet corn, chopped tomato, asiago cheese, dried black currants, pepitas, chopped arugula, basil cream dressing
Salmon
$30.00
GF cedar plank salmon, succotash, herb Dijon sauce
Climate City Brewing Co
509 Sw G St, Grants Pass
The Vine
1610 Southwest Allen Creek Road, Grants Pass
Catalyst Pizza, NY
3737 New Hope Road, Grants Pass
Ma Mosa's
118 NW E St, Grants Pass