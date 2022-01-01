Granville restaurants you'll love

Granville restaurants
Toast
  • Granville

Granville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Granville restaurants

HASHI image

 

HASHI

128 Broadway E, Granville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Traditional miso broth with tofu, seaweed & scallions
Miso Vegetable Ramen$15.00
Miso ramen with seasonal vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, egg & scallions plus chili oil.
Spicy Tuna Triple Roll$16.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, & masago
More about HASHI
Prospect St. Smoothie image

 

Prospect St. Smoothie

134 N Prospect St, Granville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Smoothie$8.00
Banana, mango, pineapple and orange juice
Aces Smoothie$8.00
Aces:
Acai, blueberries, mango, strawberries, and spinach
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$8.00
Strawberries, banana, granola, honey and almond milk
More about Prospect St. Smoothie
RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE image

 

RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE

1256 Columbus Road, Granville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PORK SPARE RIBS$16.00
SWEET/ SPICY/ DRY RUB
EXTRA BUNS$3.00
6 MARTINS ROLLS
THE SHARON VALLEY$100.00
4 POUNDS OF MEAT +
3 QUARTS OF SIDES +
8 MARTINS ROLLS +
BBQ SAUCE --
FEEDS 8-10
More about RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE
Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers

138 N Prospect St, Granville

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Fries$6.50
Hand-cut fries with house dipping sauce.
Viet Style Fried Veggie Spring Rolls$7.50
with Sweet Thai chili sauce
Steamed Bun (1)$4.00
Five varieties of this Vietnamese favorite to choose from, each served tucked in a traditional soft steamed yeast bun.
More about Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers
Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop image

 

Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop

470 S Main St, Granville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Fry$3.00
Zucchini$5.65
Cheese Sticks$5.70
More about Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
River Road Coffeehouse image

 

River Road Coffeehouse

935 River Rd, Granville

Avg 4.7 (524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about River Road Coffeehouse
The Broadway Pub image

 

The Broadway Pub

126 E Broadway, Granville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Broadway Pub
Tabouli Cafe image

 

Tabouli Cafe

3313 Raccoon Valley Road, Granville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tabouli Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Three Tigers Brewing

133 North Prospect Street, Granville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Three Tigers Brewing

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Granville

Dumplings

