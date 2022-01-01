Granville restaurants you'll love
Granville's top cuisines
Must-try Granville restaurants
More about HASHI
HASHI
128 Broadway E, Granville
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Traditional miso broth with tofu, seaweed & scallions
|Miso Vegetable Ramen
|$15.00
Miso ramen with seasonal vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, egg & scallions plus chili oil.
|Spicy Tuna Triple Roll
|$16.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, & masago
More about Prospect St. Smoothie
Prospect St. Smoothie
134 N Prospect St, Granville
|Popular items
|Sunrise Smoothie
|$8.00
Banana, mango, pineapple and orange juice
|Aces Smoothie
|$8.00
Aces:
Acai, blueberries, mango, strawberries, and spinach
|Strawberry Banana Smoothie
|$8.00
Strawberries, banana, granola, honey and almond milk
More about RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE
RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE
1256 Columbus Road, Granville
|Popular items
|PORK SPARE RIBS
|$16.00
SWEET/ SPICY/ DRY RUB
|EXTRA BUNS
|$3.00
6 MARTINS ROLLS
|THE SHARON VALLEY
|$100.00
4 POUNDS OF MEAT +
3 QUARTS OF SIDES +
8 MARTINS ROLLS +
BBQ SAUCE --
FEEDS 8-10
More about Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers
138 N Prospect St, Granville
|Popular items
|Pub Fries
|$6.50
Hand-cut fries with house dipping sauce.
|Viet Style Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.50
with Sweet Thai chili sauce
|Steamed Bun (1)
|$4.00
Five varieties of this Vietnamese favorite to choose from, each served tucked in a traditional soft steamed yeast bun.
More about Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
470 S Main St, Granville
|Popular items
|Sm Fry
|$3.00
|Zucchini
|$5.65
|Cheese Sticks
|$5.70
More about Three Tigers Brewing
Three Tigers Brewing
133 North Prospect Street, Granville