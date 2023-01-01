Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Granville

Go
Granville restaurants
Toast

Granville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Pocho's Tequila & Cocina - 128 East Broadway

128 East Broadway, Granville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
GRILLED CHCKEN, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES, ONION, BROCCOLI, BELL PEPPERS, CROUTONS, AND SHREDDED CHEESE
More about Pocho's Tequila & Cocina - 128 East Broadway
Banner pic

 

River Road Coffeehouse-Granville

935 River Rd, Granville

Avg 4.7 (524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$0.00
Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.
More about River Road Coffeehouse-Granville

Browse other tasty dishes in Granville

Burritos

Map

More near Granville to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (488 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (722 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston