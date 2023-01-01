Chicken salad in Granville
Granville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Pocho's Tequila & Cocina - 128 East Broadway
Pocho's Tequila & Cocina - 128 East Broadway
128 East Broadway, Granville
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
GRILLED CHCKEN, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES, ONION, BROCCOLI, BELL PEPPERS, CROUTONS, AND SHREDDED CHEESE
More about River Road Coffeehouse-Granville
River Road Coffeehouse-Granville
935 River Rd, Granville
|Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.