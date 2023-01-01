Grape Street Bar - 31 South Grape Street
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
31 South Grape Street, Medford OR 97501
Gallery
