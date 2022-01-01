Grapeful Ape

Hambone

Chef Luke Hidalgo and his wife Marci, both South Louisiana born, spent over nearly a decade working in some of New Orleans’ most outstanding fine dining restaurants before opening Hambone. Luke was a sous chef at Commander’s Palace for over 6 years when he met Marci, who was a server there. With other great names under their belts like Galatoire’s and Coquette, Luke and Marci developed what they wanted out of a restaurant. Delicious, approachable comfort food made from a chef’s perspective with fresh, local ingredients pulled straight from the Gulf and surrounding farms. The mouth-watering food, accompanied by excellent, yet warm and fuzzy service in the coziest of atmospheres will hopefully leave you dreaming of your next meal at Hambone.

