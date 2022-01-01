Go
Toast

Grapevine on Main, LLC

Where Friends Meet

5120 Main ST

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5120 Main ST

Chappell Hill TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bevers Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariachi's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

The best Mexican food in town. Dine in or takeout, you can't beat our menu!

Brossas Cibo e Vino

No reviews yet

Enjoy our house-made pastas, fresh fish, award winning Italian sausage and lamb chops. We offer daily specials from garlic clove roasted chicken to prime grade ribeye to herb-roasted porchetta. We proudly have delicious offerings for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners as well.
Outdoor, indoor and bar seating is available in our cozy 100 year old converted Texas home.
Allow us to serve you in true Italian style:

L.A. Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston