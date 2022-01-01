Grapevine restaurants you'll love
Grapevine's top cuisines
Must-try Grapevine restaurants
More about PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051, GRAPEVINE
|Popular items
|Margherita Flatbread
|$12.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Moroccan Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
|Harissa Chicken Flatbread
|$14.00
Chicken Thigh, Boursin Spread, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Chipotle Aoli Drizzle
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumber, Green Bell Peppers, Greek Feta Cheese, Greek EVOO, Kalamata Olives, Oregano
More about Meat U Anywhere BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Meat U Anywhere BBQ
919 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine
|Popular items
|Brisket (lb)
|$29.00
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|J/C Sausage Egg and Cheese
More about Main Street Bistro & Market
Main Street Bistro & Market
316 South Main Street, Grapevine
|Popular items
|Brioche Roll 1oz
|$0.35
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX
1450 W State Highway 114, Grapevine
More about NSFW Foods LLC
NSFW Foods LLC
2126 Pecos Dr, Grapevine
More about Chill Grapevine
Chill Grapevine
814 S Main Street, Grapevine