Burritos in Grapevine
Grapevine restaurants that serve burritos
El Fenix - South Arlington
4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington
|Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito
|$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito
|$9.49
Seasoned chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Fajita Chicken Fiesta Burrito
|$10.99
Fajita chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.