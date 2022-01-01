Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Grapevine

Go
Grapevine restaurants
Toast

Grapevine restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

El Fenix - South Arlington

4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito$9.49
Seasoned chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Fajita Chicken Fiesta Burrito$10.99
Fajita chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
More about El Fenix - South Arlington
Banner pic

 

Oldwest Cafe- Grapevine - 600 West Northwest Highway

600 West Northwest Highway, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$5.99
Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice
of any 4 fixins, served with salsa
More about Oldwest Cafe- Grapevine - 600 West Northwest Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Grapevine

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Greek Salad

Chili

Chicken Enchiladas

Cake

Tamales

Salmon

Map

More near Grapevine to explore

Irving

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston