Chicken enchiladas in Grapevine
Grapevine restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about El Fenix - South Arlington
El Fenix - South Arlington
4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.