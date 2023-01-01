Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Grapevine

Grapevine restaurants
Grapevine restaurants that serve green beans

Oldwest Cafe - Grapevine

600 West Northwest Highway, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Green Beans$4.75
battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'
More about Oldwest Cafe - Grapevine
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine

919 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
Takeout
4#Smoked Pit Ham Sliced 1-PT Creamed Corn 1-PT Jalapeño Bacon Mac Cheese 1-PT Country Style Potato Salad 1-PT Southern Style Green Beans 12-Rolls
1#Smoked Sliced Ham 1#Brisket 1#Smoked Turkey 1-PT Jalapeño Bacon Mac 1-PT Country Style Potato Salad 1-PT Southern Style Green Beans 8-Rolls
More about Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine

