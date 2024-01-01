Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Grapevine
/
Grapevine
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Grapevine restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Bottlecap Alley - GRAPEVINE
1469 W. STATE HWY 114, Grapevine
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
Sweet potatoes sliced up and fried
More about Bottlecap Alley - GRAPEVINE
Son of a Butcher - Grapevine
480 West State Highway 114, Grapevine
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries-
$4.50
More about Son of a Butcher - Grapevine
