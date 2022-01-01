Go
Grappa Restaurants

Come in and enjoy!

2 Boston St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Sausage Rigatoni$24.00
italian spicy sausage, onions. mushrooms, vodka cream sauce, parmesan
Spring Gnocchi$22.00
pan seared homemade gnocchi, pesto, cream, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash & parmesan.
Mediterranean Salad Full$16.00
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing
VE, GF
Caesar Salad Full$16.00
all organic romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made dressing and crostini
Mediterranean Salad Half$10.00
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing
VE, GF
Meatballs$10.00
homemade marinara sauce, beef, mozzarella and parmesan
Lasagna$26.00
house-made pasta sheets, house made lamb & beef ragù, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan
Caesar Salad Half$10.00
all organic romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made dressing and crostini
Zucchini Linguine$22.00
all organic zucchini noodles sautéed w/ extra virgin olive oil and tomatoes, marinated artichokes, kalamata olives, basil, chili flakes
VGN, GF
Grappa Famous Paella$28.00
fresh mussels, prawns, calamari, clams, chicken, italian sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions, spicy saffron rice
GF, DF
Location

2 Boston St

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
