Grappino

Grappino combines the long tradition of Grappa and Italian cuisine with simple Italian comfort food.

90 9th St. N • $$

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)

Beet Salad - red beets, green apple, dry aged goat cheese, balsamic, apricot, candied hazelnuts$17.00
Pennette - smaller diameter than Penne$12.00
Caprese Salad- vine ripe tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, evoo$19.00
Margherita - tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil (Copy)
Linguine - "little tongues" elliptical in section rather than flat$12.00
Cacio e Pepe - pecorino, mozzarella, black pepper
Greca - tomato, green peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olive, feta cheese, lemon oregano vinaigrette$12.00
Ravioli - veal stuffed pasta pillows$17.00
Kale Ceaser - cherry tomato, pecorino cheese, poach egg, focaccia croûton$12.00
Tagliatelle - long, flat ribbons$15.00
90 9th St. N

Naples FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
