Grá Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Pizza$19.00
Pistachio pesto, mozzarella, ricotta & honey.
Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Crimini & oyster mushrooms, porcini cream, mozzarella, aged goat's gouda & truffle oil.
Pork & Minty Pizza Special$22.00
House-mixed spicy fennel sausage, garlic & shallot base, charred scallions, mint salsa verde & parmesan.
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella & fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Butter Lettuce & Lovage$14.00
Herbed crème fraîche dressing, sunflower seeds and parmesan.
Puttanesca Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, sungold tomato, oregano, capers, garlic, calabrian chillies & anchovies. (Can be made vegan without anchovies).
Bacon with Spicy Pineapple Pizza$20.00
Bacon, smoked mozzarella, pickled pineapple, pickled chilli sauce & cilantro flowers.
The Banger Pizza$23.00
Tomato base, buffalo mozzarella, salami, 'nduja, fermented mustard seeds, honey & basil.
Pickled Cucumber Salad (vegan)$12.00
Tahini, salsa macha (contains peanuts).
Location

1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park

LA CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
