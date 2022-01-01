Go
Grasing's

NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street

Meat and Pastry$48.00
Short Ribs, roasted root vegetables, smashed potatoes, roasted garlic, rosemary butter biscuit, horseradish sauce
Lemon Tart$11.50
fresh whipped ream, raspberry coulis
Ceviche$23.00
Local seafood, shrimp, chili verde, avocado, yuzu citrus
Heritage Pork Chop$52.00
Braised winter greens, roasted yams, caramelized shallot sauce
Grilled Pacific Swordfish$52.00
organic greens, grilled lemon, pommel frites
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Mac 'n Cheese$10.75
Charbroiled Angus Burger$23.00
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, romaine lettuce, red onions, ciabatta bun. French fries or organic baby greens salad
Charcuterie Plate$21.50
seasonal artisan cheese, fresh & dried fruits, assorted cured meats & cornichons
Southern Fried Chicken Club Sandwich$22.00
Jidori chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, iceberg lettuce, spicy aioli, ciabatta bun. French fries or organic baby greens salad
NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street

Carmel CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
