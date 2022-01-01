Grasonville restaurants you'll love

Grasonville restaurants
Toast
  • Grasonville

Grasonville's top cuisines

Seafood
Must-try Grasonville restaurants

Fisherman’s Inn image

 

Fisherman’s Inn

3116 Main St, Grasonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
Cream of Crab Soup TO GO
Our homemade recipe, rich and smooth with lump crabmeat, touch of Old Bay and a hint of sherry. Served with crackers.
Crab Cakes$39.99
Two homemade Eastern Shore crab
cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled
Harris Crab House image

 

Harris Crab House

433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Softcrab Po' Boy$20.95
two Jumbo Sized Softcrab on a Lightly Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our Homemade Tartar Sauce and finished with Lettuce & Tomato Slices; served with French Fries
1 Crab Cakes$20.00
A Harris Family Recipe of Maryland Lump Blue Crab Meat. Served Fried or Broiled
Fried Oyster App$16.25
Select size oysters shucked right next door at Harris Seafood, hand breaded and fried.
The Narrows Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Narrows Restaurant

3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes$49.95
Jumbo lump crab meat, whole grain Dijon mustard sauce
Nuts & Berries$10.95
Field greens, blue cheese, toasted pecans, fresh berries
Rosemary Chicken Breast$21.95
Garlic mashed potatoes, light brown sauce, peas
Fisherman's CRAB DECK image

 

Fisherman's CRAB DECK

3032 Kent Narrows Way South, Grasonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bridges image

 

Bridges

321 WELLS COVE RD,, GRASONVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Dessert First

433 Kent Narrows way, Grasonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grasonville

Cake

Crab Cakes

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Map

More near Grasonville to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
