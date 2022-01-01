Grasonville restaurants you'll love
More about Fisherman’s Inn
Fisherman’s Inn
3116 Main St, Grasonville
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
|Cream of Crab Soup TO GO
Our homemade recipe, rich and smooth with lump crabmeat, touch of Old Bay and a hint of sherry. Served with crackers.
|Crab Cakes
|$39.99
Two homemade Eastern Shore crab
cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled
More about Harris Crab House
Harris Crab House
433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville
|Popular items
|Softcrab Po' Boy
|$20.95
two Jumbo Sized Softcrab on a Lightly Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our Homemade Tartar Sauce and finished with Lettuce & Tomato Slices; served with French Fries
|1 Crab Cakes
|$20.00
A Harris Family Recipe of Maryland Lump Blue Crab Meat. Served Fried or Broiled
|Fried Oyster App
|$16.25
Select size oysters shucked right next door at Harris Seafood, hand breaded and fried.
More about The Narrows Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Narrows Restaurant
3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$49.95
Jumbo lump crab meat, whole grain Dijon mustard sauce
|Nuts & Berries
|$10.95
Field greens, blue cheese, toasted pecans, fresh berries
|Rosemary Chicken Breast
|$21.95
Garlic mashed potatoes, light brown sauce, peas
More about Dessert First
Dessert First
433 Kent Narrows way, Grasonville