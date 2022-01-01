Grasonville seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Grasonville restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Grasonville

Harris Crab House image

 

Harris Crab House

433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Softcrab Po' Boy$20.95
two Jumbo Sized Softcrab on a Lightly Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our Homemade Tartar Sauce and finished with Lettuce & Tomato Slices; served with French Fries
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.95
Homemade Daily, 6 oz. Portion Served on a Potato Roll
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
A Harris Family Recipe of Lump Blue Crab Meat, served Fried or Broiled on a Potato Roll (Pictured Fried)
More about Harris Crab House
The Narrows Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Narrows Restaurant

3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nuts & Berries$10.95
Field greens, blue cheese, toasted pecans, fresh berries
Crab Cakes$49.95
Jumbo lump crab meat, whole grain Dijon mustard sauce
MD Veg Crab Bowl To Go$10.95
gluten free
More about The Narrows Restaurant
Fisherman's CRAB DECK image

 

Fisherman's CRAB DECK

3032 Kent Narrows Way South, Grasonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fisherman's CRAB DECK

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grasonville

Cake

Crab Cakes

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Map

More near Grasonville to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston