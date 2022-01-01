Grasonville seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Grasonville
Harris Crab House
433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville
Popular items
Softcrab Po' Boy
$20.95
two Jumbo Sized Softcrab on a Lightly Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our Homemade Tartar Sauce and finished with Lettuce & Tomato Slices; served with French Fries
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$13.95
Homemade Daily, 6 oz. Portion Served on a Potato Roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
$19.95
A Harris Family Recipe of Lump Blue Crab Meat, served Fried or Broiled on a Potato Roll (Pictured Fried)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Narrows Restaurant
3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville
Popular items
Nuts & Berries
$10.95
Field greens, blue cheese, toasted pecans, fresh berries
Crab Cakes
$49.95
Jumbo lump crab meat, whole grain Dijon mustard sauce
MD Veg Crab Bowl To Go
$10.95
gluten free