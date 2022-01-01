Cake in Grasonville
Grasonville restaurants that serve cake
More about Fisherman’s Inn
Fisherman’s Inn
3116 Main St, Grasonville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
|Crab Cakes
|$39.99
Two homemade Eastern Shore crab
cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled
|Single Crab Cake Platter
|$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled served with one side choice.
More about Harris Crab House
Harris Crab House
433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
A Harris Family Recipe of Lump Blue Crab Meat, served Fried or Broiled on a Potato Roll (Pictured Fried)