Cake in Grasonville

Fisherman’s Inn image

 

Fisherman’s Inn

3116 Main St, Grasonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
Crab Cakes$39.99
Two homemade Eastern Shore crab
cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled
Single Crab Cake Platter$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled served with one side choice.
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

Harris Crab House

433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
A Harris Family Recipe of Lump Blue Crab Meat, served Fried or Broiled on a Potato Roll (Pictured Fried)
Crab Cakes image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Narrows Restaurant

3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$25.95
Jumbo lump crab meat
Uncooked Crab Cake$22.00
Crab Cake$26.95
Jumbo lump crab meat
