Tacos in Grass Valley

Grass Valley restaurants
Grass Valley restaurants that serve tacos

Burger & Cream - Grass Valley - 736 Taylorville Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949

736 Taylorville Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949, Grass Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$3.70
Diced Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Beef Taco$3.00
Ground beef with lettuce, tomato, and onion on top.
Fish Taco$4.00
More about Burger & Cream - Grass Valley - 736 Taylorville Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949
Lumberjacks - Grass Valley (New) - 2075 Nevada City Highway

2075 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$16.99
Crisp mixed greens tossed with our Chipotle Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned ground beef, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, green onions, and chillies. Served in a large tortilla shell.
More about Lumberjacks - Grass Valley (New) - 2075 Nevada City Highway

