Grassa Gramma

2210 Holiday Manor Center • $$

Avg 4.6 (2882 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Imperial Pasta$42.00
Baked jumbo lump crab, lobster, fresh fish, bay scallops and wild shrimp with cream, pecorino, Chesapeake spice, fresh pasta and bread crumbs
Monday Meal Deal$15.00
AVAILABLE ONLY ON MONDAYS.
Chef Ben's Chicken Marsala with roasted mushrooms and house-made rigatoni, alongside a Choice of Grilled Romaine Caesar or Italian Chop Salad and a choice of red or white wine and our famous house focaccia.
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Pounded, all-natural chicken breast breaded parmigiana style; served with house-made spaghetti.
Cacio E Pepe$20.00
Ragu alla Bolognese$24.00
Our signature slow-stewed meat ragu made with beef, veal, pork, lamb, pancetta, white wine, stock, milk & nutmeg. Tossed with fresh rigatoni pasta and ricotta salata.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$24.00
Three things that made us famous: fresh, hand-made pasta, our San Marzano pomodoro recipe, and absurdly delicious meatballs.
Signature Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, toasted pumpkin seeds, house breadcrumbs, parmesan & our signature Caesar dressing.
Pasta Alfredo$17.00
Choose your ingredients and pasta.
Pasta alla Carbonara$25.00
double-thick spaghetti tossed with smoky bacon, aged pecorino, smoked black pepper, ciccoli & egg yolk.
Italian Chop$12.00
butter lettuce, radicchhio, salami, fresh mozz, pecorino, pickled peppers, onion, olives, crispy garbanzos, house Italian dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2210 Holiday Manor Center

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
