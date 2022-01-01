Go
Grassburger

Come in and enjoy ABQ's best burger dining experience! We have an outdoor patio, kiddie corral, and are vegan, allergy and gluten-free friendly! We feature 100% grass-fed burgers - healthy AND delicious!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5600 Coors Blvd NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (3675 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Chile Jack Bowl$8.99
Your choice of patty (beef, turkey or black bean) on quinoa + rice, green chile, pepperjack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & green chile ranch dressing.
French Fries$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
Grassburger + sauteed mushrooms + Swiss cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
Award-winning Sweet Potato Fries! Fried in GMO-free sunflower oil.
Recommended with a side of signature chipotle sauce or ranch.
Green Chile Jackburger$8.99
Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Fry Mix-Up$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
Grassburger$6.99
Smashed 1⁄4 lb 100% USA grass-fed beef patty served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Bacon Chedda Burger$8.99
Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Black Bean Burger$6.99
Black bean patty with quinoa, GF oats, onion, cilantro, parsley and garlic. Vegan & gluten free.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo. Vegan with BBQ sauce in place of chipotle mayo.
Chedda Burger$7.99
Grassburger + cheddar cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5600 Coors Blvd NW

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
