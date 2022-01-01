Go
Grassy Roots

Grassy Roots is an Organic Cafe located in Wenham serving fresh juices & smoothies, sandwiches & salads, take home dinners, grocery essentials and so much more.

SMOOTHIES

152 Main St. • $$$

Avg 3.8 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

B.L.T.A$9.00
romaine, vine ripened tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayonnaise on a french loaf
The Mediterranean Bowl$12.00
homemade hummus, chopped greek salad with quinoa & herb vinaigrette, and mixed greens
The Jay Wrap$9.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayo on a gluten free wrap
Larch Row$9.00
roasted turkey, avocado, romaine, vine ripened tomato, mayonnaise on a french loaf
The Town Hall Panini$9.00
turkey, bacon, arugula, aged cheddar, and mayo
The Doctor$8.00
spinach, pineapple, apple, lemon, a shot of ginger
Afternoon Delight$8.00
banana, pineapple, strawberry, kefir
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.00
our insane caesar salad, with grilled organic chicken and parmasean wrapped in a tortilla
Cobb Salad$12.00
shredded romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onion, hardboiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing or herb vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Catering
Takeout

Location

152 Main St.

Wenham MA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
