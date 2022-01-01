Go
Toast

Grateful Bites

Wood-fired oven pizzas & more

899 Green Bay Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Arugula Salad$12.00
Cheese$13.00
Sausage & Giardiniera$16.00
Feed Your Head$17.00
Pepperoni with Hot Honey$16.00
Arugula Pizza$17.00
Margherita$15.00
Roasted Veggie$17.00
Elote$17.00
PLAIN Pepperoni$16.00
See full menu

Location

899 Green Bay Rd

Winnetka IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Momsy's Cafe

No reviews yet

Light cafe fare, home made baked goods, with a full coffee & espresso bar.

Mino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Towne & Oak

No reviews yet

Warm hospitality in a bright space

Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston