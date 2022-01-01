Go
Toast

Grater Grilled Cheese

Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

120 5th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course!
Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Mac n Cheese Side$3.50
our famous 5 Cheese Mac!
Mushroom & Truffle Mac$7.99
Our Signature creamy Mac N Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Roasted Garlic Aioli$0.50
Creamy Aioli with slow roasted garlic.
Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese$11.99
Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.
Basic 5$6.95
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, Pastrami, Chopped Pickles, Deli Mustard.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

120 5th St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HQ Gastropub - Graceland Speakeasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the greatest pub on the planet earth as we know it. We are a pub known for our awesome menu which includes live Maine Lobsters flown in from Ipswich Maine.

HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

No reviews yet

Cruisers' Famous Pizza and more now available to order online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston