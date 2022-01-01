Go
Grater Grilled Cheese

Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002 • $$

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
Grater Pickle$0.25
Our signature Pickle Spear seasoned with Crushed Chili Flakes
Basic 5$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese$10.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Arugula & our Pesto Aioli
The Philly Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
Tomato Soup$2.99
Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque
Carnivore Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese$11.99
Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
