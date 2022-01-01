Go
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro

Upscale Neighborhood Bistro located in Rice Village. Owned & operated by Clark Cooper Concepts.

Popular Items

Mussels$24.00
white wine, fine herbs, garlic bread
Gratify Salad$15.00
market greens, shaved vegetables, herb vinaigrette
Lamb Meatballs$19.00
tzatziki & herb salad, aleppo pepper
Oysters Rockefeller
broiled with spinach, garlic, & parmesan
Bouillabaisse$47.00
red snapper, lobster, gulf shrimp, p.e.i. mussels, clams, lobster stock*
Chicken Provencal$32.00
saffron rice, handmade naan, spreads, pickled vegetables
Bread Pudding$10.00
croissant, caramel, toasted pecans, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon
Charred Octopus$26.00
sweet potatoes, salsa verde, rey’s salsa
Filet Frites$58.00
8oz black angus, belgium pomme frites (all steaks cooked medium rare for takeaway)
Tuna Tartare$22.00
sambal aioli, fresno chili, crostini*
Location

5212 Morningside Dr

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

