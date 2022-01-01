Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
Upscale Neighborhood Bistro located in Rice Village. Owned & operated by Clark Cooper Concepts.
5212 Morningside Dr
Popular Items
Location
5212 Morningside Dr
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Local Foods
Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.
Simone on Sunset
Come in and enjoy!