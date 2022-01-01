Go
Toast

Grato

Chef Clay Conley's dishes.

1901 South Dixie Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spaghetti
tomato, basil, parmesan
Margherita Pizza$18.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Local Mushroom Pizza$21.00
black truffle, fontina, mushrooms, grilled scallions
The Italian Salad$14.00
'giardino de ulivi', parmesan
Meatballs$14.00
marinara, creamy polenta, basil pesto
Chicken Parm$26.00
marinara, mozzarella, parmesan
See full menu

Location

1901 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lebar Palm Beach New Business

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buccan & Imoto

No reviews yet

.

Graces Fine Food

No reviews yet

Grace's Fine Foods is a boutique butcher shop specializing in heritage breed, pasture raised meats. We are a "from scratch" kitchen making everything on our menu in house fresh each day.

PB Wraps

No reviews yet

IT'S A WRAP!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston