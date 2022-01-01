Go
Toast

Gravie Kitchen Commons

Come in and enjoy!

201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.99
Served with French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
French Fries$3.00
French Fries
Sauces, Dressings, etc. (2 oz)
Substitute French Fries For Chips$2.00
Substitute French Fries instead of chips with you sandwich.
Homemade Soup$3.49
Chorizo Sausage & Vegetables
Taco Flatbread$8.99
Flatbread with Spanish Beef, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Tomato and Adobo.
Meatball Parm Sub$9.99
Amoroso Hoagie Roll with Meatballs, Marinara and Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Served With Chips
Garden Salad$6.99
Mixed Greens with Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot.
Sodas (12 oz.)
Location

201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45

Lititz PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
