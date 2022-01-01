Go
Toast

Gravitas

Come in and enjoy!

1401 Okie Street, NE • $$$$

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Dinner For Two
Enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu designed for two and prepared by Chef Matt Baker. Includes a starter, entree, and dessert.
Crispy Duck Confit Leg (serves 1)$33.00
Pommes Puree, Wilted Mustard Greens, Cherry Jus
Burrata Salad (serves 1)$21.00
Asparagus, Radish, Truffle Vinaigrette.
Grilled Vadouvan Crusted Lamb Ribs (serves 1)$34.00
Toasted Rice, Potato and Chickpea Curry, Raita.
Chef's Selection Charcuterie (serves 2)$24.00
Chef's Selection of 3 house-made Charcuteries with Pickles, Grilled Bread, Pickled Mustard seeds and Cornichons
Parker House Rolls (serves 2)$21.00
Accompanied by House Whipped Butter, Seaweed Butter, White Bean Puree, Olive Tapenade.
Chef's Selection - 3 Piece Cheese$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1401 Okie Street, NE

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bakers Daughter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Acqua al 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Via

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atlas Brew Works

No reviews yet

Solar powered beer right from the source!
Curbside pickup available 1-9pm daily. Delivery orders received by 5pm will be delivered by 8pm (orders placed after 5pm filled next day). Please have a valid drivers license ready showing you are 21+.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston