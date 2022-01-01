Go
"Located in the heart of downtown Lincoln, Gravity takes entertainment and nightlife to new heights. The city's only true nightclub experience, Gravity offers book-online bottle service, a VIP mezzanine, outdoor smoking garden, 5 big screen TVs, live DJs, a full-service bar, and food selections from local chefs. Gravity is a dazzling, multi-level hotspot suitable for an after-work cocktail, a celebratory night out, or a boozy brunch with friends."

1140 O Street

Location

1140 O Street

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 3:00 am
