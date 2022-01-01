Go
Truckee's number one organic restaurant, showcasing only the best ingredients form our network of local farmers and ranchers.

10918 Brockway Rd

Popular Items

3 Cochinita Pibil Tacos GF/DF$14.00
Achiote & citrus marinated pork shoulder cooked in banana leaf, handmade corn tortillas, pickled red onion, cilantro, lime,tomatillo habanero salsa
Falafel GF/V/VG/DF$10.00
Herb falafel, lemon garlic tahini sauce, micro herbs
Latte$5.00
Smoked chicken wings GF$16.00
Ancho BBQ or pineapple habanero, lime garlic dip, scallions, celery & carrot
3 Veggie Tinga Tacos GF/V/VG/DF$14.00
Mixed wild mushroom cooked in chili adobo, handmade corn tortillas, pickled red onion, herb salad, lime,tomatillo habanero salsa
Avocado toast V/VG$14.00
Hass Avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled red onions, microgreens, toasted seed crunch, sourdough
*Add organic brown egg $3 *add Daily's bacon $4
Breakfast burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Stella french toast VG$14.00
Cinnamon custard soaked brioche, fruit, powdered sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup
Bacon side$6.00
Sopa VG/V/GF/DF$13.00
Lentil soup, carrot, ginger, turmeric, herbs, lemon olive oil, aleppo
Location

10918 Brockway Rd

Truckee CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
