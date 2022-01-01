Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

At Cottonwood Restaurant & Bar in Truckee, California, the building’s past as one of the nation’s oldest ski lodges, hand built from salvaged railroad ties in 1928, inspires the décor that features the original longboard skis, toboggans, sleds, and of course a pair of crutches. The building also has a “through the century” vibe with the vast dining room and deck added in the 1970s that overlook historic downtown Truckee. The evolution of this vibrant heritage of casually elegant dining and lively music scene inspires new ideas that flow from the historic setting, recently updated with soothing blue and beige tones, new carpet and natural wood tables that flow with the gorgeous views.

