Slope Room & Unravel Coffee

Slope Room, located inside Gravity Haus Vail, is an Alpine Bistro with a twist on the new American steakhouse menu serving après 3 pm - 6 pm and dinner 5 pm - close. Unravel Coffee, a seed-to-cup sustainable cafe shares this space offering elevated coffee drinks with quality breakfast, lunch, and pastries from 7 am - 6 pm daily.

352 E. Meadow Dr

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chorizo, oaxacan cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans
Drip$3.25
danbi uddo, guji - ethiopia: jasmine, lemon, and stone fruit
Sourdough French Toast$16.00
nutella, mascarpone mousse, fresh fruit
Side Daily's AppleWood Smoked Bacon$7.00
Haus Breakfast$18.00
Two eggs, potatoes, toast, choice of: bacon, sausage, or avocado
Gravity Bowl$16.00
Heirloom grains, roasted seasonal vegetables, beans, avocado, tahini dressing
Vanilla Latte$6.00
double shot, vanilla syrup, 9 oz. steamed milk
Latte$5.50
double shot, 9 oz. steamed milk
Avocado Toast$12.00
sourdough, baby kale, sunflower seeds
Turmeric Ginger$8.00
pineapple, banana, almond milk
Location

352 E. Meadow Dr

Vail CO

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Red Lion

Los Amigos

Los Amigos is historically known for its deck and watching people come down the unusually steep Pepi's Face. If someone slides down Pepi's Face there will be an accompanying roar from the deck. There is no better way to recuperate energy after a long day of skiing or other outdoor activities than eating some nachos and enjoying a margarita with good friends.

Almresi Vail

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

Located on Bridge Street next to the Gorsuch Building, Fall Line Kitchen and Cocktails serves satisfying New American cuisine in a modern alpine setting. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever available, Chef Kelby Schuetz provides diners with a new perspective on traditional dishes such as Duck Confit while producing compelling surprises with starters like Tater Tots and Caviar. The dining room is decorated with a collection of Slim Aarons photographs that celebrate "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places."

