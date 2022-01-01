Slope Room & Unravel Coffee
Slope Room, located inside Gravity Haus Vail, is an Alpine Bistro with a twist on the new American steakhouse menu serving après 3 pm - 6 pm and dinner 5 pm - close. Unravel Coffee, a seed-to-cup sustainable cafe shares this space offering elevated coffee drinks with quality breakfast, lunch, and pastries from 7 am - 6 pm daily.
Location
352 E. Meadow Dr
Vail CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
