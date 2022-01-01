Go
Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd

Popular Items

GH Falafel Burger$14.95
whipped feta cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, gem lettuce, hummus (VG)
GH Mushroom Pizza$16.50
garlic cream, red onion, kale, oregano, chili, pecorino
GH Flyin Hawaiian Pizza$16.95
tomato sauce, fontina, nueske's ham, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, chili oil
GH Wings$16.50
choice of: naked | house hot | kung pao | bbq | golden mustard
GH Fried Chicken Sando$15.50
b&b pickles, lettuce, cajun mayo
GH White Pizza$17.95
whipped burrata, goat cheese, fontina, pecorino, truffle honey, thyme, prosciutto
GH Fish Tacos$16.50
mango slaw, radish, cilantro, avocado, baja crema
GH Gravity Burger$16.75
american cheese, lettuce, pasilla chili, pickles, bacon, dirty sauce
GH American Burger$15.75
american cheese, gem lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, dirty sauce
GH Meat Pizza$17.25
tomato sauce, fontina, pecorino, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, garlic, chili
Location

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
