American
Bars & Lounges

Gravity

Closed today

No reviews yet

4160 West 71st Street

Prairie Village, KS 66208

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos$14.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened mahi, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with chipotle rice, black beans and our house salsa
Chicken Nachos
Seasoned chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese sauce piled on top of tri-colored tortilla chips. Garnished with sour cream, scallions and served with homemade salsa. Dine-In Only.
Keto Bowl$13.99
Grilled Angus beef Sirloin served over
a hearty mix of cauliflower “rice”, garlic-roasted broccoli, wild mushrooms, local micro greens, house-made basil pesto, fresh kale and toasted pistachios. Gluten Free
Kid Mac & Cheese$5.95
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village KS 66208

Directions

