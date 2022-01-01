Go
Gravy

Gravy is a fast casual American restaurant featuring traditional home cooking. Choose from a selection of gravies, things to put your gravy on, and other cool stuff to customize it and make it your own.

6 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Schnitzel$9.00
Tennessee Hot Fried Chicken$9.00
Fried Pickle Side$3.50
Belgian Fries$3.95
Crispy Smashed Potato$3.75
Southern Discomfort$18.70
Cheeseburger$3.95
Burlington Poutine$16.65
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$9.00
The Gravy Boat$13.30
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6 Main St

Somersworth NH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

