Gravy
Gravy is a fast casual American restaurant featuring traditional home cooking. Choose from a selection of gravies, things to put your gravy on, and other cool stuff to customize it and make it your own.
6 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 Main St
Somersworth NH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mainely Local Yolks
Breakfast & Lunch Served Daily 6am-2pm
Tasya's Kitchen
The best place to experience an authentic Indonesian food.
Jay’s Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Bad Lab Beer Co
Providing an exceptional experience for our employees and guests; serving seasonally inspired food and beer made with the finest ingredients.