Go
Toast

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

Come in and enjoy!

1477 W Lake St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, cheddar*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Donut Latte
Espresso and steamed house-made donut milk, topped with rainbow sprinkles. You may choose either whole donut milk or almond donut milk.
Miel
Espresso combined with steamed milk, honey, and cinnamon.
Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Oat Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts **dairy-free
Clever Bee Latte
Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.00
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
We recommend ordering it warmed up!
*Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat
See full menu

Location

1477 W Lake St

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Isles Bun and Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sooki & Mimi

No reviews yet

James Beard Award-winning Chef Ann Kim's forthcoming restaurant. Opening soon in Minneapolis!

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KIKU BISTRO

No reviews yet

Thank you for your generosity and support, we are grateful !

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston