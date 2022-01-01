Go
Toast

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

Incredible coffee & eats!
Be swift. Be clever.

801 Marquette Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Chocolate
Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*.
*White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.00
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
We recommend ordering it warmed up!
*Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Old Fashioned$2.15
From Cardigan: Dense and crunchy, our old fashioned donuts are made with Greek yogurt. Perfect accompaniment for your favorite coffee.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Oat Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts **dairy-free
See full menu

Location

801 Marquette Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

112 Eatery

No reviews yet

112 Eatery is open Tuesday through Saturday 5:00-10:00pm. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made on our website.

Fhima's

No reviews yet

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

The Naughty Greek Skyway

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston