Gray Hawk Grill is an casual American grill conveniently located on Manhattans Upper East Side. A neighborhood grill sourcing only the best ingredients from NY's finest purveyors. Join us for dinner or just drinks Tuesday through Sunday. Saturday and Sunday weekend Brunch has started!

1556 Second Avenue

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, corn, red pepper, cucumber, feta cheese, chick pea, carrot, pea, lemon vinaigrette
Pan Roasted Chicken$28.00
whipped potatoes, spinach, chicken jus
GH Double Truffle Burger$30.00
USDA Prime – 8 oz. Dry Aged Beef, Sottocenere Al Tartufo cheese, crispy shallots, arugula, tomato, house-made truffle aioli, Parmigiano Reggiano Truffle fries
New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
