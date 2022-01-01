Go
Toast

Gray Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

10964 Ventura Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.2 (258 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

10964 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Mantee Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spice Season

No reviews yet

From urban street stands, to traditional Thai cuisine, Spice Season is committed to bringing you the best of Thailand and Southern California. Take your pick from our wide selection of complementary drinks. And trust us, you'll want to save room for our mango sticky rice !

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston