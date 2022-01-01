Grayling American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Grayling
More about Grayling Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayling Restaurant
211 E Michigan Ave, Grayling
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$6.99
Is it breakfast or is it dessert?
2 Buttermilk Hotcakes with a swirl of cinnamon and brown sugar, and topped with homemade cream cheese icing.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.59
Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted English muffin.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.29
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, & side of salsa. Choice of potato.
More about Paddle Hard Brewing
PIZZA
Paddle Hard Brewing
227 E Michigan Ave, Grayling
|Popular items
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Rich white sauce mac & cheese with a layer of buttery lobster topped with toasted breadcrumbs and hickory smoked bacon. Served with toasted flatbread.
|Pepper-Only Pizza
|$8.00
Lots of pepperoni piled on top of our signature mozzarella provolone blend with house made red sauce.
|Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Tangy BBQ sauce with roasted chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.