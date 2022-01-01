Grayling American restaurants you'll love

Grayling Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayling Restaurant

211 E Michigan Ave, Grayling

Avg 4.7 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$6.99
Is it breakfast or is it dessert?
2 Buttermilk Hotcakes with a swirl of cinnamon and brown sugar, and topped with homemade cream cheese icing.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.59
Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted English muffin.
Breakfast Burrito$8.29
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, & side of salsa. Choice of potato.
More about Grayling Restaurant
Paddle Hard Brewing image

PIZZA

Paddle Hard Brewing

227 E Michigan Ave, Grayling

Avg 4.6 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Mac & Cheese$12.00
Rich white sauce mac & cheese with a layer of buttery lobster topped with toasted breadcrumbs and hickory smoked bacon. Served with toasted flatbread.
Pepper-Only Pizza$8.00
Lots of pepperoni piled on top of our signature mozzarella provolone blend with house made red sauce.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza$12.00
Tangy BBQ sauce with roasted chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
More about Paddle Hard Brewing
Spikes Keg O'Nails image

 

Spikes Keg O'Nails

301 N, James Street, Grayling

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hammy Sammy$7.95
Spike Burger$9.95
Chicken Strips$9.95
More about Spikes Keg O'Nails

