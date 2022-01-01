Go
Toast

Graylynn

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

537 Main Street

Avg 4.8 (99 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

537 Main Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NOLA Buffalo

No reviews yet

Buffalo's home for New Orleans Cocktails and Cuisine dedicated to bringing the flavor, sound, and atmosphere of New Orleans right here to Buffalo

Hatchets and Hops

No reviews yet

Do Cool Shit

The Banshee Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eddie Brady's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston