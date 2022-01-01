Cheeseburgers in Grayslake
Grayslake Dog n Suds
454 Center St, Grayslake
|Charco Cheeseburger
|$3.69
A sizzling chargrilled burger topped with American cheese, our homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed bun.
|Triple Charco Cheeseburger
|$7.29
Same great taste of our Cheeseburger with three burger patties (1/2 lb).
|Double Charco Cheeseburger
|$5.39
Two sizzling chargrilled burger patties topped with American cheese, our homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed bun.
Twisted Burger
217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$8.95
|CHEESEBURGER
|$7.75
Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
82 E Center St, Grayslake
|Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Eating gluten free or cutting carbs....this is perfect! Romaine, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheddar cheese topped with a diced grilled sirloin burger, bacon and croutons (unless you want to skip them, just opt out) Creamy ranch dressing on the side. Add our homemade giardiniera for a delicious kick!